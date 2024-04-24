A four bedroom home has gone on the market in a village near Peterborough with a guide price of £300-£335,000.

It is described by the agent as being in a “lovely cul-de-sac position” in the “sought-after village” of Langtoft with playing fields to the rear.

The property offers more than 1,150 sq ft of accommodation on two levels.

There is a ground floor living space with two reception rooms, conservatory extension, modern fitted kitchen and ground floor WC.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and a recently installed shower room with a three-piece suite.

Outside, a block paved driveway extends from the front to the side of the house, providing off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

There is also an EV car charger attached to the side of the house.

The driveway leads to the detached single garage with up-and-over doors, power and lighting.

The rear garden includes a flagged patio and timber-decked areas separated by a lawn with artificial grass.

The property benefits from full uPVC double glazing, gas central heating and solar panels that are owned and included in the sale.

