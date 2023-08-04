News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Beautifully presented Peterborough home in sought after location priced £385,000

Property is finished to a high standard and offers spacious accommodation
By Sol Buckner
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

A four bedroom, contemporary, new build townhouse has gone on the market priced £385,000.

Located in the sought after area of Hampton Water, the agent describes the property as being “finished to a high standard and offers spacious accommodation.”

The entrance hall leads to the open plan kitchen/dining room, sitting room and downstairs cloakroom.

An open plan family kitchen sits to the left of the property and French doors give access to the rear garden creating a space for alfresco dining and entertaining.

A spacious sitting room includes a large bay window and an integrated television wall with fitted storage to the side.

On the first floor, the landing gives access into two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Bedroom one benefits from an en suite shower room which has been fitted with a three piece suite including shower cubicle.

The family bathroom is fitted with a three piece suite including bath tub with shower over.

The second floor is currently dedicated to the master suite with the master bedroom having sky light and window to the side aspect.

There is access from the master bedroom into a Jack and Jill en suite shower room.

The fourth bedroom is currently being used as a walk in wardrobe/dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

Outside the property is approached via a pathway leading to the front doors and surrounded by lawn.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and there is a patio area. It is enclosed by fencing with a gate giving access to the rear parking area.

The property benefits from an allocated parking space providing off road parking.

For more information contact Hurfords on 01733 380956. Full details on Rightmove

