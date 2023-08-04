Property is finished to a high standard and offers spacious accommodation

A four bedroom, contemporary, new build townhouse has gone on the market priced £385,000.

Located in the sought after area of Hampton Water, the agent describes the property as being “finished to a high standard and offers spacious accommodation.”

The entrance hall leads to the open plan kitchen/dining room, sitting room and downstairs cloakroom.

An open plan family kitchen sits to the left of the property and French doors give access to the rear garden creating a space for alfresco dining and entertaining.

A spacious sitting room includes a large bay window and an integrated television wall with fitted storage to the side.

On the first floor, the landing gives access into two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Bedroom one benefits from an en suite shower room which has been fitted with a three piece suite including shower cubicle.

The family bathroom is fitted with a three piece suite including bath tub with shower over.

The second floor is currently dedicated to the master suite with the master bedroom having sky light and window to the side aspect.

There is access from the master bedroom into a Jack and Jill en suite shower room.

The fourth bedroom is currently being used as a walk in wardrobe/dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

Outside the property is approached via a pathway leading to the front doors and surrounded by lawn.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and there is a patio area. It is enclosed by fencing with a gate giving access to the rear parking area.

The property benefits from an allocated parking space providing off road parking.

For more information contact Hurfords on 01733 380956. Full details on Rightmove

1 . Tilgate Road The front of the property Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

2 . Tilgate Road The sitting room Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

3 . Tilgate Road French doors in the kitchen lead out to the rear garden Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

4 . Tilgate Road A bedroom on the first floor Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

