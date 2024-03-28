A beautiful, four bedroom townhouse set on Wansford Marina has gone on the market with a £925,000 guide price.

Built in 2017, the property occupies a south east facing marina side setting and has a mooring right.

Waters Edge is a gated development of exclusive properties that wrap around three sides of the marina on the River Nene.

Described by the agent as a “fabulous lifestyle setting”, the property is entered from the driveway parking with its access to the oversized garage at upper ground level.

The front door opens into a wide hallway, with under-floor, heated, oak floors that span the entire level of the house.

The hallway leads to an office and cloakroom/WC and open plan family dining kitchen.

A spacious sitting room has bi-folding doors opening on to a sheltered balcony with views of the marina and River Nene beyond.

The kitchen is fitted with a bespoke suite, with Corian worktops, a Quooker boiling hot water tap and Siemens integrated appliances.

A staircase descends to the lower ground floor, where the en suite bedroom three and bedroom four, currently a media room, both have French doors. The doors give access to the garden, a utility and adjoining plant room and full suite, family bathroom.

The staircase rises to first floor level where the principal bedroom has fabulous views over the marina through its almost full height picture windows, French doors and Juliet balcony. Its dressing room is fitted with a bank of fitted wardrobes with recessed lighting and leads to a well-appointed en suite shower room.

Bedroom two also has fitted ‘Sliderobes’ wardrobes and is currently used as a gym.

Outside, electric gates open to the Waters Edge development. A private lane leads to the properties.

There is driveway parking for two cars at the property along with an oversized garage with lighting, sockets and electric Hormann garage door.

The south easterly facing garden is designed for entertaining and for showcasing the setting.

The gardens incorporate seating and dining terraces with artificial turf and low stone-walled flower and shrub beds. It also offers night-time lighting and an automated irrigation system and water features.

