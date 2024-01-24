A five bedroom, family home near Peterborough is on the market priced £900,000.

Described by the agent as an “executive and beautifully-presented five bedroom country home,” it is situated within a rural location but only 15 mins from the city centre.

Located on a plot of approximately two acres, it offers far-reaching views and great access links to the A1 and London via the main line station at Peterborough.

The property is entered via gated access. On entering, there is a spacious entrance hall with doors leading to the reception rooms, downstairs cloakroom and stairs giving access to the first floor.

The main sitting room is accessed via double doors and overlooks the front garden with French doors leading into the conservatory which benefits from underfloor heating.

There is an exposed brick fireplace with wood burning stove.

A second sitting room is spacious and could be used as a children’s play room or cinema room.

The conservatory sits to the rear of the property and French doors give access out to the rear garden.

An open plan kitchen enjoys views over the front garden. It has been fitted with a range of base and wall units in a contemporary gloss finish with under counter lighting and granite worktops.

The kitchen is well-appointed with a range of integrated appliances plus space for further appliances.

The dining area is spacious with space for dining and storage furniture plus further space for seating with a television point.

There is also a utility room with access into the double garage.

On the first floor, the galleried landing gives access into four good-size, double bedrooms including the master suite.

The master en-suite has been fitted with a contemporary three piece suite including bath tub with shower over, wash hand basin and low level WC and benefits from underfloor heating.

There are three further double bedrooms on the first floor with bedroom two benefitting from a contemporary three piece en suite.

Bedroom three and four have access into a Jack and Jill bathroom.

On the second floor is the fifth bedroom which completes the accommodation. The en suite has a skylight and has been fitted with a three piece suite.

The property is entered via double electric drive gates opening up to a gravelled parking area with access to the double garage plus large workshop space.

The front garden has been landscaped with hedging running parallel to the pathway which leads to the front door plus a pond.

The rear garden, with far reaching views, has a paved patio/ BBQ area overlooking the lawn with a generous raised deck terraced area, a heated swimming pool and pool house.

For more details contact Hurfords Estate Agents on 01733 380956. Full details on Right Move