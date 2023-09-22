“Outstanding finishes and detailing on offer make this property a real showstopper”

A charming four bedroom family home in a village location has gone on the market priced £950,000.

Located in Orton Waterville, the agent states the “outstanding finishes and detailing on offer make this property a real showstopper.”

The house is set at the end of a private road and offers a driveway with parking for up to three cars, a car port and single garage.

Structural beams running throughout the house date back to when it was built in the early 1980s.

The agent adds they offer “a country feel and are complimented by the newly installed oak panelled doors.”

The lounge offers an Inglenook fireplace and allows access to the open plan living area, kitchen and an office.

The office offers views out onto the rear garden and benefits from wet underfloor heating.

A kitchen extension has adapted what once was a kitchen diner, into a large entertaining space with double height vaulted ceilings.

A picture window has been added to the kitchen to offer views out onto the rear garden.

Like the rest of the home, the kitchen was refurbished in 2017.

The open plan family room links to the kitchen.

Bi-fold and French doors leading out onto an extensive patio area from the kitchen and open plan living area.

The open plan living area benefits from a gas fireplace and electric underfloor heating with the extended kitchen benefitting from wet underfloor heating.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is bedroom four, a double room which also has underfloor heating.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms. All rooms benefit from exposed beams and oak panelled doors with carpet fitted throughout.

The master bedroom contains three sets of integrated double wardrobes and an en suite.

Bedroom two also offers four integrated double wardrobes, has exposed beams and offers plenty of natural light.

Bedroom three is also a double room and there is also a family bathroom.

The home sits on a plot of approximately 0.4 acres with plenty of this space made up in the rear garden.

There is a patio area which sits just off the kitchen and living area and there is a courtyard area on the other side of the house.

