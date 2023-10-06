Property is located close to Ferry Meadows and primary and secondary schools

A beautifully-presented five bedroom townhouse in Peterborough has gone on the market priced £585,000.

Located close to Ferry Meadows on the former British Sugar site, the property is set over three storeys.

It offers five double bedrooms, four with en suite and the garage has been converted into a workspace with potential to be an annexe.

The master suite has a dressing room, seating area and en suite

The driveway can accommodate four cars, there is a single garage and private landscaped rear garden with patio area.

The house is close to local amenities including Peterborough train station and local schooling.

There is no onward chain.

For more information contact Hurfords on 01733 380956. Full details on Right Move

Campaign Avenue The front of the house