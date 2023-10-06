News you can trust since 1948
The house is presented over three storeys with five bright and spacious double bedrooms
House for sale: Beautifully-presented five bedroom townhouse on sought after Peterborough estate priced £585,000

Property is located close to Ferry Meadows and primary and secondary schools
By Sol Buckner
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST

A beautifully-presented five bedroom townhouse in Peterborough has gone on the market priced £585,000.

Located close to Ferry Meadows on the former British Sugar site, the property is set over three storeys.

It offers five double bedrooms, four with en suite and the garage has been converted into a workspace with potential to be an annexe.

The master suite has a dressing room, seating area and en suite

The driveway can accommodate four cars, there is a single garage and private landscaped rear garden with patio area.

The house is close to local amenities including Peterborough train station and local schooling.

There is no onward chain.

For more information contact Hurfords on 01733 380956. Full details on Right Move

See more: House for sale: Three bed townhouse on popular development in Peterborough priced £275,000

The front of the house

1. Campaign Avenue

The front of the house Photo: Hurfords

The living room

2. Campaign Avenue

The living room Photo: Hurfords

The dining room

3. Campaign Avenue

The dining room Photo: Hurfords

The kitchen

4. Campaign Avenue

The kitchen Photo: Hurfords

