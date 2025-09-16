Here's how you can move into a new home in Huntingdon in just six weeks

Redrow South Midlands have taken the stress out of buying a new home

A housebuilder in Huntingdon, is offering help to those looking to move into a brand-new home within six weeks.

Already built and ready to move into, Redrow South Midlands has taken the headache out of waiting for a build to complete or deciding on interior specifications with its Readymade collection of homes.

Its expert team has already done the hard work so house hunters can focus on moving into a beautiful home.

One new property that is ready to move into is The Harrogate II – a modern, four-bedroom house at the Alconbury Weald II development on Senliz Road.

Its traditional exterior complements the contemporary interior, which features a spacious lounge, a separate utility room and a conservatory that provides ample natural light. Designed with growing families in mind, the home includes an open-plan kitchen/dining/family area and is available from £550,000.

Redrow South Midlands is committed to making the home-buying journey as smooth and stress-free as possible for prospective buyers. To support this, buyers can take advantage of Redrow’s convenient Part Exchange scheme on The Harrogate II, which is designed to simplify the moving process by removing the hassle of selling an existing property.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “Buying a house can be complicated and time consuming, so we want to help future homebuyers find their dream home quickly and with less hassle.

“Our Readymade homes are ideal for those seeking to move into their perfect home. Just add your own furniture and soft furnishings, and you can simply move in.

“We’d encourage people in Cambridgeshire and further afield to come along and find out more.”

Located in the heart of Cambridgeshire and within reach of world-class culture and history, Alconbury Weald II provides everything a family could possibly need. Offering a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, the development is perfect for families and commuters, with prices starting from £275,000.

With direct access to the A14 and A1 and plans for a new train station with direct connections to Peterborough and London, the development offers the benefits of country living close to city life, boasting 600 acres of open spaces, woodlands and parks right on the doorstep. There are nearby sports pitches, a health centre and cafés, along with plenty of pubs, restaurants and shops in Huntingdon to enjoy.

For further information about homes at Alconbury Weald II, call 01480 710337 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/alconbury-weald-ii-222752.