A computer-generated image showing how the new apartment block will look.

The site of a former nightclub in Peterborough will now be developed into an accommodation block after Peterborough City Council approved the plans.

As previously reported, outline planning permission had been granted for the site of the former Solstice nightclub back in February. The once-popular venue was demolished in January 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be called ‘Number One Park Place’ – the new building will feature 78 two-bedroom apartments, 34 one-bedroom apartments, two ground floor commercial units and a cycle parking area.

The Solstice nightclub - before it was demolished in 2022.

Located on the corner of Northminster and Brook Street, the apartment block will be delivered by Glenrowan Homes at the 0.21 hectare site – which is said to be close to a number of local amenities and services.

The plans, put forward by Westwood Commercial Property, were approved by the council last week.

An earlier design scheme for the site had included the incorporation of one-bed student accommodation units and an underground car park – but these plans were subsequently scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excerpt from the design and access statement on the now-approved plans reads: “The design of the development will take the form of a U shape providing a private courtyard accessible to all residents in the centre. The eastern accommodation block reaching three storeys in height developed with its own character and design language. This reduced height preserves views to the Cathedral from Stanley Recreation Ground.

"The western apartments will form a ten storey feature focal point, providing a feature focal point to the corner of Northminster and Brook Street, with retail units on the ground floor to promote an active public realm around the development.

“The facade treatment of this section has been carefully considered in line with planning feedback to emphasize the attractive focal point required, without it feeling dominating.”