Outline planning permission has been granted to a brand new development of 112 apartments on the former site of The Solstice in Northminster over a year after the original application was submitted.

The popular former nightclub used to be one of Peterborough's premier nightlife venues but was demolished in January 2022, a month after the first outline planning permission application for the new apartments was made.

The scheme that has been approved will be delivered by Glenrowan Homes and will be known as Number One Park Place.

A CGI view of how the development is expected to look.

The plans have been amended a number of times with student accommodation and an underground car park among the designs that have been scrapped, as well as lowering the number of apartments down from 133.

The approved scheme comprises 112 apartments and two commercial units and will be ten storeys high, with a mixture of one and two-bed apartments. Seven apartments will be designed with wheelchair users in mind.

The design of the development will take the form of a ‘U’ shape, with the eastern accommodation block reaching three storeys in height to preserve views to the Cathedral from Stanley Park.

The western apartments will then form a ten-storey feature focal point to the corner of Northminster and Brook Street.

A view of the new development from Brook Street.

The section 106 agreement between the developers of the council- which developments require to be completed prior to approval- states that £53,538 will be paid by the developers towards improvements works to open space, natural green space and children’s play areas in Stanley Park. A total of £4,177 will also be used for improvements works at allotments on Burton Street.

A further £16,061.52 will be put towards maintenance costs of the Stanley Park improvements as well as £1,280 to the Burton Street allotments.