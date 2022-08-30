Grade Two listed cottage for sale: Charming part-thatched property near Peterborough has £725,000 guide price
This charmingly presented, part-thatched, extended cottage is brimming with character.
By Sol Buckner
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:16 pm
Located in the pretty village of Conington, it benefits from three double bedrooms, ample living accommodation, a double garage with various outbuildings and a generous sized plot.
The property is believed in part, to date back to the 1700s with further extensions added over time. It is on the market with Firmin & Co. Call 01733 242606. Full details on Zoopla. All photos: Firmin & Co.
See more: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/new-build-house-for-sale-executive-four-bed-home-near-peterborough-on-market-for-ps125m-3811880
Page 1 of 3