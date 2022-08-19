News you can trust since 1948
A contemporary home set in open countryside close to Peterborough

New build house for sale: Executive four bed home near Peterborough on market for £1.25m

This large contemporary home on the edge of the market town of Crowland, is set in a tranquil location surrounded by open countryside with views over the fenland landscapes.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:41 am

The property offers open plan kitchen/dining/living room, study, gym, boot room, four bedrooms, dressing room, three en-suites, family bathroom, utility room and barn with potential for equestrian purposes. It is on the market with Hurfords. Call 01733 380956. Full details on Zoopla. All photos: Hurfords

Plank Drove

A contemporary home set in open countryside close to Peterborough

Photo: Hurfords

2. Plank Drove

A contemporary home set in open countryside close to Peterborough

Photo: Hurfords

3. Plank Drove

A contemporary home set in open countryside close to Peterborough

Photo: Hurfords

4. Plank Drove

A contemporary home set in open countryside close to Peterborough

Photo: Hurfords

