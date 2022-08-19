New build house for sale: Executive four bed home near Peterborough on market for £1.25m
This large contemporary home on the edge of the market town of Crowland, is set in a tranquil location surrounded by open countryside with views over the fenland landscapes.
By Sol Buckner
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:41 am
The property offers open plan kitchen/dining/living room, study, gym, boot room, four bedrooms, dressing room, three en-suites, family bathroom, utility room and barn with potential for equestrian purposes. It is on the market with Hurfords. Call 01733 380956. Full details on Zoopla. All photos: Hurfords
See more:https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/grade-ii-listed-lodge-at-former-napoleonic-war-prison-site-near-peterborough-on-market-for-ps780000-3803559
