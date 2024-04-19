A three bedroom, end of terrace home has gone on the market in Peterborough for offers over £240,000.

Located in Fengate, the property is close to the city centre and the train station.

Described by the agent as “perfect for first time buyers and investors”, it has no onward chain and has recently undergone redecoration throughout.

The agent describes the lounge as “spacious and has dual aspect windows which allow plenty of natural light into the room.”

The kitchen sits to the rear of the home and has plenty of storage units at both base and eye level.

French doors lead out into the rear garden, which is low maintenance and mainly laid with grass.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two of which are double rooms.

The master room sits to the front of the home and has a Juliet balcony and en suite.

There is also a family bathroom.

The home comes with allocated parking for two vehicles to the front.

For more information contact Wilson & Co 01733 893520

1 . Miller Way Property is ideal for first time buyers and investors Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales