The location of the new homes in Wisbech.

Wellsbridge Estates Ltd has submitted a screening opinion request to see if an environmental impact assessment is required for their new development on land east of Stow Road, accessed off Sandy Lane in Wisbech.

The nine hectare site is currently informal open space. It is low lying and open with an area of orchards and is divided by a mix of tree belts and hedgerows.

The covering letter states: “It is not considered that proposals would lead to the loss of land which yields any economic benefit since there is no active agricultural use on site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"On this basis the change of use of the land is not considered to present a significant impact.”

The application is still in the early stages but is part of the East Wisbech urban extension, part of the Fenland Local Plan 2014. The policy indicates that 73.24 hectares of land in the area has been set aside for around 1450 new homes.

The covering letter adds: “The nature of the development will be carefully formulated to take account of on-site constraints whilst providing an overall scheme with a varied mix of house types and densities including a proportion of affordable and other specialised housing to meet social and community needs.