Final approval given for 557-home Hampton Woods development in Peterborough
Persimmon Homes East Midlands has been granted permission for 557 energy efficient homes at Hampton Woods, in Peterborough.
The company has been given final approval to develop Parcel R10 at Hampton Woods, allowing them to forge ahead with the scheme to build the new homes with a lakeside view.
Parcel R10 forms part of the wider Hamptons East land that has been set aside for over 3000 new homes.
Beeby’s Lake is located to the west of parcel R10 and The East Coast Mainline runs adjacent to the entire eastern boundary.
Hampton East comprises land on the eastern side of London Road and contains four villages, Hampton Beach, Hampton Gardens, Hampton Water and Hampton Woods.
The homes will be energy efficient thanks to solar panels that will result in a 31% carbon reduction compared to properties built under older building regulations, according to Persimmon.
The new community will include 64 homes reserved for those in housing need. These homes will be a mix of social rent, shared ownership and discounted properties available through the First Homes scheme.
The site includes a new spine road which will serve as a bus route, offering sustainable transport links for the new community as well as existing residents in the neighbourhood.
Ben Smith, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to move forward with this development and bring much-needed new homes to the market in Peterborough.
“This site has been designed around the lake and will include homes with first floor living spaces to ensure families can take full advantage of the stunning views over the water.”
Planning permission for 243 homes on Parcel R09- also part of Hampton Woods- has already been granted.