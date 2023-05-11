The planned Hampton Woods village is part of the major new Hamptons East development.

New visuals have been put forward for a major development of 557 new homes in Hampton.

The new Hampton Woods village, built by Persimmon homes, will be situated on land known as parcel R10 of the wider Hamptons East land that has been set aside for over 3000 new homes.

Beeby’s Lake is located to the west of parcel R10 and The East Coast Mainline runs adjacent to the entire eastern boundary.

Hampton East comprises land on the eastern side of London Road and contains four villages, Hampton Beach, Hampton Gardens, Hampton Water and Hampton Woods.

Two separate reserved matters applications have been submitted for 73 houses and a further 484 for the site which is 15.02 as a whole.

Hampton Woods will includes a local centre and the spine road which will run through the development will serve as a new bus route.

The homes have been designed to “positively address the lake edge.”

The use of glazing, breaks in the blocks of homes and the use of first-floor living spaces have been designed to maximise views of Beeby's Lake.

Planning permission for 243 homes on Parcel R09- also part of Hampton Woods- has already been granted.

Across the 557 homes, 67 will have one bedroom, 148 two bedrooms, 210 three bedrooms and 132 four bedrooms. These will range from 570 to 1591 square feet.

Five percent of the development has been designated as affordable housing and that will equate to 12 one-bed, 19 two-bed and six three-bed homes.

All one-bedroom homes will have one parking space while all the others having two.

Plans can be viewed on Peterborough CIty Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00464/REM.

1 . Hampton Woods A CGI image of the Hampton Woods development. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Hampton Woods A CGI image of the Hampton Woods development. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3 . Hampton Woods The current site in Hampton Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

4 . hampton woods 4.jpg The site map for the new Hampton Woods development. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

