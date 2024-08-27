Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local residents have campaigned against increased growth for the village of Eye.

Controversial plans to build an extension to the village of Eye in Peterborough will be revisited by the city’s planning committee.

Outline planning permission for 256 new homes on land just off Eyebury Road was granted in December but the decision to finally approve the development has been called in by Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor Steve Allen and it must now be passed by the city’s planning committee.

Planning officers have recommended the members grant the application.

The proposed look of the new Allison Homes development in Eye.

Cllr Allen called in the decision over concerns about the design of the cycle and footways, drainage, shortfall of visitor parking, insufficient evidence on existing vegetation and a lack of compliance with the outline condition.

Plans were previously given the go ahead despite LP40 of the Peterborough Local Plan setting out the number of new homes that should be built on the site should be no more than 250.

Plans were initially for 300 homes, this was then reduced to 284, with the most recent further reduction taking that down to 265, still above the figure outlined in the local plan.

The plans were first tabled in 2019 and, during the original consultation, 139 representations were received from the public, 137 of which were objections.

Local residents protest outside Eye primary school against proposed development in the village

Many residents raised concerns about the extra pressure the development would be put on school and GP services, the danger to the character of the area and the traffic build-up.

The new development on current arable land would consist of 256 new homes, 30% of which would be affordable housing and would also include a one hectare parcel of land that would be given over to the neighbouring Eye Primary School to allow it to extend.

A further two rounds of public consultations were held between May 10 to June 3 and July 3 to July 17 and 47 further objections were received from 50 responses.

Eye Parish Council objected due to 26 conditions which it stated would require submissions before the development could start.

These include: upgrading the roads entering and leaving the village- the A1139 and A47, an insufficient number of visitor parking spaces and concerns about drainage.

The meeting of the planning committee will take place on Tuesday (September 3) at 1:30pm.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00541/REM.