Caravan site in Peterborough granted approval
and live on Freeview channel 276
A caravan site has been granted planning approval in Peterborough.
The site- named Westonia- is located off Palmers Road in Fengate.
An application has been approved to change to use from a residential property to a caravan site to house seven static caravans.
Works have been undertaken to the property on the site, which is occupied by the owner, who will take day-to-day care of the site and a day room has been added.
Adjacent to the north and east are residential properties, with the curtilages bordering onto the site.
The main highway ‘Palmers Road’ runs to the south of the site and adjacent to the west is an existing caravan park.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00182/FUL.