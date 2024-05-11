Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven static caravans will be located at the site in Fengate.

A caravan site has been granted planning approval in Peterborough.

The site- named Westonia- is located off Palmers Road in Fengate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been approved to change to use from a residential property to a caravan site to house seven static caravans.

Westonia, Palmers Road, Fengate.

Works have been undertaken to the property on the site, which is occupied by the owner, who will take day-to-day care of the site and a day room has been added.

Adjacent to the north and east are residential properties, with the curtilages bordering onto the site.

The main highway ‘Palmers Road’ runs to the south of the site and adjacent to the west is an existing caravan park.