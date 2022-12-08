An attractive, red brick, south facing home in rural location within gardens and paddock

Empsons Farmhouse is a spacious and elegant property located near the market town of Crowland.

The house has been renovated since 2014 and offers five bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms.

It has been electrically rewired, double glazed, the loft insulated, and the kitchen, bath and shower rooms refurbished throughout.

The principal reception rooms offer Minton style flooring and exposed timber floorboards and period coving and roses have been reinstated.

And the farmhouse’s tall windows frame unobstructed views over the gardens to farmland.

For more details, contact Savills Estate Agents on 01780 484696. All images: Savills

