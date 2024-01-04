The development has been a ‘real hit due to the high specification apartments on offer’

A two bedroom, top floor apartment located in Peterborough city centre has gone on the market priced £260,000.

It is located in the Fletton Quays development which the agent said has been “a real hit due to the high specification apartments on offer and the outstanding location”.

The agent said: “This immaculately presented, top floor, two bedroom, luxury apartment is located on the ever popular Fletton Quays development.”

Built in 2019 in East Station Road, the apartment benefits from secure, allocated parking, a balcony and is within walking distance of the train station and city centre.

There is a good choice of local shops, pubs, restaurants and leisure activities.

For more information call Sharman Quinney on 01733 896222.