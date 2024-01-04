News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
The apartment is open plan and immaculately presentedThe apartment is open plan and immaculately presented
The apartment is open plan and immaculately presented

Apartment for sale: Two bedroom luxury home in popular Peterborough development priced £260,000

The development has been a ‘real hit due to the high specification apartments on offer’
By Sol Buckner
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:22 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:58 GMT

A two bedroom, top floor apartment located in Peterborough city centre has gone on the market priced £260,000.

It is located in the Fletton Quays development which the agent said has been “a real hit due to the high specification apartments on offer and the outstanding location”.

The agent said: “This immaculately presented, top floor, two bedroom, luxury apartment is located on the ever popular Fletton Quays development.”

Built in 2019 in East Station Road, the apartment benefits from secure, allocated parking, a balcony and is within walking distance of the train station and city centre.

There is a good choice of local shops, pubs, restaurants and leisure activities.

For more information call Sharman Quinney on 01733 896222.

See more: House for sale: Four bed family home with lake views on enviable plot in Peterborough priced £480,000

Fletton Quays apartment

1. Fletton Quays

Fletton Quays apartment Photo: Sharman Quinney

Photo Sales
Fletton Quays apartment

2. Fletton Quays

Fletton Quays apartment Photo: Sharman Quinney

Photo Sales
Fletton Quays apartment

3. Fletton Quays

Fletton Quays apartment Photo: Sharman Quinney

Photo Sales
Fletton Quays apartment

4. Fletton Quays

Fletton Quays apartment Photo: Sharman Quinney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough