Property has been ‘lovingly cared for by its owners and remained in the family since being built in 1998’

A four bedroom family home has gone on the market in Peterborough priced £480,000.

Located in Hampton Hargate, the property is described by the agent at being “set on an enviable plot”.

It was one of the first homes to be built in Hampton and sits on a corner plot on Thompsons Ground with views of the lake and greenery enjoyed from the home.

The agent goes on to say: “Upon approach, the property is striking in its appearance and has a driveway which will park three vehicles and a double garage with ample storage space into the roof.

“The house itself has been lovingly cared for by its current owners and has remained in the family since being built in 1998.”

Entering the property, there is a study to the right with views of open greenery and is an ideal space for those working from home.

The ground floor WC is just off the hallway.

The dining room provides space for entertaining and the kitchen has been recently refurbished to include a Bosch double oven, Beko integrated fridge/freezer, Beko integrated dishwasher and an AEG induction hob.

There are matching units in the utility area which leads out into the rear garden where the garage can be accessed via the personnel door.

The dining room has views of the rear garden and the lounge is spacious and bright.

There is a gas fireplace and patio doors lead through to the extended conservatory which was replaced in 2015.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all of which are double rooms.

A master bedroom has a dressing area with a built-in double wardrobe and storage cupboard and a contemporary en-suite which was refitted in 2017.

Three further bedrooms are all double rooms with bedroom two also benefitting from built in wardrobes.

The bathroom was also refitted in 2017.

The rear garden spreads around the home and it is mainly laid with lawn.

There is a brick built wall boundary to the right and plenty of space in the garden.

All windows were replaced in 2015.

