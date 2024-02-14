A two bedroom apartment has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £240-£255,000.

Situated in the Fletton Quays area of the city, it was built in 2019 and located on the sixth floor of the building.

The property is described by the agent as a: “Beautifully presented, two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in a much sought-after riverside development of similar style luxury apartments.”

It offers 740 sq ft of accommodation and has pleasant views from the balcony of the River Nene

An open-plan living/kitchen space has wooden flooring.

The kitchen has wall and base units with fully integrated appliances and granite worktops.

The lounge area continues the wooden flooring and accesses the east facing balcony via sliding doors.

The principal bedroom has an additional storage cupboard and access to the en suite shower room.

There is a double bedroom two and a separate bathroom with a three-piece suite.

The block is accessed via security intercom to a communal entrance hallway with a staircase.

Lifts provide access to the flat via the sixth floor landing. An allocated car parking space is located in secure, undercroft parking.

For more details contact Frank Modern Estate Agents on 03330 169824. More information on Right Move