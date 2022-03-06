Four bedroom house for sale in Longthorpe, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

Take a closer look at this exceptional stone-built family home in Peterborough with £995,000 guide price

Individually designed and built, this four bedroom home offers beautiful accommodation designed for modern-day living.

By Sol Buckner
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:00 am

Located in the heart of the old village of Longthorpe, the property offers a stunning open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room that has French doors onto a patio/entertaining area.

Upstairs, there is a stunning principal bedroom suite with magnificent dressing room and en suite. Outside, there is a games room with home office above and a spa room housing a hot tub. It is on the market with Norton Rickett. Call 01780 673604. Full details on Zoopla.See more property:http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/a-fantasic-five-bedroom-stone-built-family-home-offering-an-abundance-of-space-3586461

1.

Four bedroom house for sale in Longthorpe, Peterborough

Photo Sales

2.

Four bedroom house for sale in Longthorpe, Peterborough

Photo Sales

3.

Four bedroom house for sale in Longthorpe, Peterborough

Photo Sales

4.

Four bedroom house for sale in Longthorpe, Peterborough

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3