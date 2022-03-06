Located in the heart of the old village of Longthorpe, the property offers a stunning open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room that has French doors onto a patio/entertaining area.

Upstairs, there is a stunning principal bedroom suite with magnificent dressing room and en suite. Outside, there is a games room with home office above and a spa room housing a hot tub. It is on the market with Norton Rickett. Call 01780 673604. Full details on Zoopla.See more property:http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/a-fantasic-five-bedroom-stone-built-family-home-offering-an-abundance-of-space-3586461