Built in 2012, Willow Cottage has an abundance of space offering five double bedrooms, two with en-suites, and four reception rooms.

It is set at the bottom of a private driveway and includes a lovely open plan kitchen and living room with beautiful feature fireplace. It is on the market with Firmin & Co. for offers in the region of £875,000. Call 01733 734269. Full details on Zoopla website. See more property: http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/three-bedroom-semi-among-most-popular-properties-in-peterborough-on-zoopla-3575853