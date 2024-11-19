Allison Homes accelerates growth through strategic restructuring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allison Homes, a prominent regional housebuilder based in Peterborough, is undergoing a significant transformation to support its ambitious goal of delivering 2,000 homes annually by 2027.

At the heart of this change is Anup Maru, who has recently been promoted to Group Head of Business Systems, leading the company's technological evolution. Anup, who joined Allison Homes in March 2023, brings valuable experience to his new role. "Previously, I was with COINS for 8 years," he explains. "I progressed from a Support Analyst to a Business Intelligence Consultant, and then a Software Consultant specialising in the implementation of CVRs for various home builders.

"COINS, which stands for Construction Industry Solutions, is an all-in-one Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system specifically designed for the construction sector. Earlier this year, Anup played a crucial role in transitioning Allison Homes' 'COINS Team' into a newly formed Business Systems Department. This restructuring aims to ensure that all business systems are fit for purpose as the company expands.

Anup explains: "Our focus is on creating a cohesive framework that supports all aspects of our business. By standardising processes and integrating systems, we can improve data accuracy and overall performance." Anup believes that encouraging collaboration across departments is crucial for success.

"Breaking down silos will enable us to work more effectively as a team," he explains. "We're establishing clear communication channels and defining shared goals and objectives. We're also promoting collaboration through cross-functional projects and cultivating a culture that recognises and rewards teamwork."

Anup credits the company's agility in responding to changing conditions for its resilience. "To leverage COINS ERP+ effectively in support of our ambitious growth strategy, we're maximising its features to streamline operations, enhance data accuracy, and improve overall efficiency," he notes. "This includes customising workflows and reports to align with our growth objectives."

As the housebuilder progresses towards its 2027 target, it faces both opportunities and challenges. Anup recognises that dealing with these challenges is key to success: "Integrating new technologies with existing systems can be challenging. To address this, we plan to adopt a phased integration approach, prioritise compatibility during system selection, and ensure thorough testing before full deployment."

He concludes, "This transformation is not just about systems, it's about empowering our people to contribute effectively to our objectives. By investing in technology and talent development, we are positioning ourselves for long-term success."