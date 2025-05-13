The house has been refurbished | Purplebricks

A beautifully upgraded 4-bedroom detached home with standout kitchen-diner, three reception rooms and double carport.

Set in the sought-after market town of Whittlesey near Peterborough, this superbly updated four-bedroom detached home on Station Road is on the market for £550,000 – offering spacious living, a modern kitchen-diner and a no onward chain sale.

To see all 24 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across multiple bright and versatile living areas.

The interior has some very desirable features | Purplebricks

Carefully refurbished throughout, this family property blends character and modern comfort. The standout feature is the open-plan kitchen and dining space with bifold doors, glass roof windows and sleek finishes – a true heart of the home. You’ll also find three reception rooms on the ground floor, including a dedicated study, along with a utility room and downstairs WC.

Upstairs are four generous bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en-suite shower room. Outside, a long driveway leads to a double carport and a neatly enclosed garden, ideal for family life or entertaining. Heating is energy-efficient too, thanks to a new air source heat pump system with underfloor heating on the ground floor.

This home is one of dozens available in Peterborough on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.

At a glance: This four-bedroom detached house in Whittlesey is listed for £550,000 Features include a refurbished interior, three reception rooms and a glass-roof kitchen-diner Main bedroom with en-suite plus family bathroom Air source heat pump with underfloor heating downstairs Double carport, long drive and enclosed rear garden No onward chain and Freehold

