Your at-a-glance guide to what's on where in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

See Abbalarf at the Indoor Bowls Centre on Saturday

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Christmas Party from 8pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has JazzFunktion from 9pm till late – live jazz DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews. Free entry;Charters, Town Bridge, has Thursday General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher. Free entry;

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;

FRIDAY:

The Met Lounge hosts SIn Central & Spectrum Present: Unity, from 9pm to 3am.

Some of the biggest and best up and coming names from both DNB and Hardcore have it out under one roof for one night only. The full line up is Jappa, Klubfiller w/ Mc Storm, DJC (DNB set), Subsinner & Dsire W/ Charta (DNB x Hardcore Hybrid set), Racheal Vega, G-Boid B2B DKOI, Tronic B2B JK, and Elexa B2B Lowkey. Hosted by Mc Storm, Charta, Bad Boyz Active, Dux, Mookz, Steal and Jack

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band, playing a mix of covers (Free Admission);The Ostrich Inn has Jessies Ghost from 9.30pmBurghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Thank Funk it’s Friday with Mr Nash from 9pm – late. Free entry;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Last Minute Brigade (Inside) from 9pm - 11.30pm, free entry;

SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Bent Back Tulips from 9.30pm;

The Crown has Velocity from 9pm. Peterborough Band playing stadium classic Rock and Pop (Free Admission);Yard of Ale has 2020 Vision;Burghley Club has One Eyed Cats from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. Free entry;Charters has Filthy Contact – expect a fusion of rock, blues, pop and punk. Free entry, from 10pm;Peterborough Conservative Club has Bob Whiting. Members free, guests £3;

Indoor Bowls Centre, Burton Street, has ABBALARF (pictured) Christmas Party. It’s £6 on the door, bring your own nibbles, fancy dress welcome, for a night of Abba music + 60/70/80s dance music from 7.30pm-11.30pm.Iron Horse Ranch House has The Famous Unknowns (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm, free entry;

SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Live Music from 4.30pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Legionnaires 77 from 2pm playing Ska, New Wave, Pop, Rock and Disco chart covers (Free Admission)Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm till 3pm. LIVE JAZZ DJ SET by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews. Free entry. Followed by Dave Smith from 3-6pm – an afternoon of great tunes from the front man of Austin Gold. Free entry. And finally Film & TV Quiz from 6.30pm. Teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher. Free entry;;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm. Free entry;

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Quiz Night.

WEDNESDAY:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Christmas Doggie Coffee Morning (Inside) from 10am - 12noon;