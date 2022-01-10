This is how new Peterborough city centre pizza restaurant will look

An illustration by Technical Signs of how the restaurant will look

The vacant former Boots Opticians store on the corner of Cathedral Square and Long Causeway is set to be transformed by fast-growing pizza chain Franco Manca.

The company, famed for its sourdough pizzas from Napoli, plans to convert the building to a 64-cover restaurant, installing sliding, stacking doors to open out with more seating outside under awnings, as the illustration shows.

The city council approved the planning application this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A licensing application for the premises, allowing the restaurant to open from 9am to 12.30am, was granted in October.