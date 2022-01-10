This is how new Peterborough city centre pizza restaurant will look
A new restaurant earmarked for Peterborough city centre has been given the green light by planners.
The vacant former Boots Opticians store on the corner of Cathedral Square and Long Causeway is set to be transformed by fast-growing pizza chain Franco Manca.
The company, famed for its sourdough pizzas from Napoli, plans to convert the building to a 64-cover restaurant, installing sliding, stacking doors to open out with more seating outside under awnings, as the illustration shows.
The city council approved the planning application this week.
A licensing application for the premises, allowing the restaurant to open from 9am to 12.30am, was granted in October.
It is the second boost for the city centre in a matter of days after plans for a new bar on Bridge Street were submitted last week. Read about it HERE