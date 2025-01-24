Shock as Peterborough village pub suddenly closes once again

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:36 GMT
The Bull in Newborough only reopened in November.

The Bull pub in Newborough has closed again, less than three months after reopening.

In November, the Bull reopened after suddenly closing in February under new ownership.

The Bull, Newborough.

Sadly, the pub has been forced to close again with the current publicans looking to leave for personal reasons.

Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor said: “I would like to thank them for their time and efforts in getting the pub reopened after prolonger period of time and I wish them will in the future."

Owners Stonegate have confirmed that they are already speaking to interested parties and will update residents on any developments as soon as possible.

