Popular village pub The Bull has reopened.

The pub, which is located on Guntons Road in Newborough, has been reopened by a family team and will offer a beers, gins, cocktail as well as a revamped modern menu.

All of the meat is locally sourced from Moor Farm, between Peakirk and Newborough, including homemade park pies, thick ham slices and ‘Kitty B sausages.’ The smash burgers will be seasoned, hand shaped by staff using Moor Farm’s burger mix.

The pub is also dog friendly with a dog walking station with water, treats and poo bags provided.

To celebrate the reopening, Oasis cover band Morning Glory will be appearing on Friday night (November 8).

The doors were opened on Monday (November 4) after new publicans were found.

Below are a number of pictures showing the revamped venue.

