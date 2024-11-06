WATCH: See inside the new Peterborough village pub as Newborough's The Bull reopens

Residents have been waiting over nine months for The Bull to reopen.

Popular village pub The Bull has reopened.

The pub, which is located on Guntons Road in Newborough, has been reopened by a family team and will offer a beers, gins, cocktail as well as a revamped modern menu.

All of the meat is locally sourced from Moor Farm, between Peakirk and Newborough, including homemade park pies, thick ham slices and ‘Kitty B sausages.’ The smash burgers will be seasoned, hand shaped by staff using Moor Farm’s burger mix.

The pub is also dog friendly with a dog walking station with water, treats and poo bags provided.

To celebrate the reopening, Oasis cover band Morning Glory will be appearing on Friday night (November 8).

The doors were opened on Monday (November 4) after new publicans were found.

The pub closed suddenly in February after legal notices were placed on the doors and windows warning of a threat of prosecution for anyone entering.

Below are a number of pictures showing the revamped venue.

