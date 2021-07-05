Second new late night venue for Peterborough city centre

New Road in Peterborough city centre where Liberation and Rhythm Room are to open. EMN-210525-184143009

Club Liberation is the second new late night venue to target New Road, once the pulsating heartbeat of the city’s nightlife.

Just last month it was revealed that Rhythm Room would be opening in the former Chicago Rock premises. And the company behind both proposals- Dance Drink Entertainment - is looking to bring the good times back with Liberation taking over a neighbouring unit.

DDE is headed up by Steve Thomas, the former Luminar Leisure figurehead who opened the likes of Chicago Rock and Liquid in the city more than 20 years ago - before they closed down in 2014. He recently spoke of his affection for the city and desire to bring back the opportunity to dance, drink and be entertained.

Club Liberation is to be headed up by Peter Bell, DDE’s operations director and former general manager at The Solstice, which closed last year during lockdown.

He said both new venues will help with the re-generation of the New Road area of the city and make it once again “the clubbing hub for people that want to have a great night out! When the restrictions are lifted it will be ready to put a much-needed smile back on your face and the beat back in your feet!”

He added: “It is an exciting time for us, I remember going out in Peterborough and I know after such a challenging time we all want to get back to some normality.

“It (Club Liberation) is a proper discotheque in the true sense of the word. There is a ‘state of the art’ sound system and the biggest video dancefloor in East Anglia, making it a special place to visit.

“We want to deliver a great experience in a safe environment.”

While Club Liberation - which could open in August - is promising a real nightclub vibe, Rhythm Room will feature live music with DDE still keen to hear what people going out in Peterborough would like to see.