Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre to close as part of ongoing refurbishment

Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre. Photo: Nene Park.

From Wednesday (March 16), the two sites will be closed until early April as part of Nene Park’s ambitious redevelopment plans for that area of the park.

The Ferry Meadows Cafe closed at the start of the month to undergo a refurbishment, thanks to significant investment of catering provider Meadow Brown Restaurants.

The cafe is planned to reopen on April 1.

Visitors to Ferry Meadows will be able to purchase refreshments at the park’s other café - Lakeside Kitchen & Bar at the Lakeside end of the park.

In addition, to this the toilet facilities are being revamped and building works will be taking place to extend the Visitor Centre & Gift Shop, creating a completely refreshed Visitor Hub for Ferry Meadows.

The Lakeside Farm Shop will be relocated within the extended shop unit, providing a new visitor experience where shoppers will be able to pick up locally sourced produce alongside gifts, garden and homeware items.

Visitor information will continue to be available to help visitors make the most of your visit to the park.

Nene Park has apologised for the inconvenience and has asked and visitors to the park that need assistance to call them on 01733 234193.