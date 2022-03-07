Ferry Meadows cafe closes for refurbishment works

The cafe will be closed while works take place

The café is about to undergo a full refurbishment, thanks to the significant investment of catering provider Meadow Brown Restaurants.

The cafe will now be closed until April 1, when it will re-open in time for the Easter holidays.

The original café in the Park, situated next to the Visitor Centre, is beginning to show its age and is now in need of a transformation. The refurbishment will see a revitalised café; clean and light-filled spaces with better accessibility for all.

Ferry Meadows Café is where it all started for Raj Regmi, Managing Director of Meadow Brown Restaurants Ltd who said: “Ferry Meadows Cafe holds a very special place in our hearts. We are hoping to transform the look and feel of the café, enhancing the customer experience whilst retaining the values that our customers love. Expect big things; a clean, contemporary interior that flows better, with a delicious new menu, still focusing on locally sourced produce, cooked freshly to order. We are excited for the future and cannot wait to welcome you all to our new look café.”

Meadow Brown has just signed a further 10 year lease with Nene Park Trust and so this very successful partnership is set to continue.