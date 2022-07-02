Peterborough sushi restaurant closes after two years

Inari Sushi and Grill replaced the St Petersburg restaurant on Broadway just as the first covid lockdown kicked in in Spring 2020 and was forced to rely temporarily on takeaway business.
It opened for proper after a refurbishment in the August, seating around 30 diners, before expanding with seating outside last summer.
The stylish new look and its menu with sushi – and yakatori dishes cooked over charcoals – were an instant hit, before the pandemic brought further lockdowns.
However, owner and executive chef Regimantas Trimakas said today the restaurant would be closed permanently.
The restaurant website confirms it is closed.
Sadness at the loss of the restaurant is tempered by the fact that the owners of Katana Japanese restaurants in Spalding and Grantham recently confirmed they will be opening in Peterborough city centre this year.