Peterborough restaurant’s MasterChef event raises £1,500 for ward at PCH
A restaurant’s fundraiser featuring a finalist from BBC1’s MasterChef has turned into a tasty donation for Peterborough City Hospital.
Nepalese chef Santosh Shah, who made a big impression on the TV series last year, was a special guest at the dinner held at 2020 World Buffet in New Road, Peterborough city centre, on November 1.
And after 250 diners listened to him talk about his kitchen exploits and cook his signature dish, a millet pudding, £1,500 was raised for Ward 14 at the hospital which looks after elderly patients including those with dementia.
Paul Sharma, one of the restaurant owners, said: “The event was a real success. Everyone loved chatting with Santosh and it was great to raise this money which will help on the ward.”