Peterborough pubs hosting 12-day real ale festival
Two Peterborough city centre pubs will have up to 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, available during their 12-day real ale festival.
The College Arms in Broadway and The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate, as well as The George Hotel in Market Place, Whittlesey, will each host the festival from Wednesday (30th) to April 10.
The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.
A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.
The beers will be priced at £2.10 a pint.
The Draper’s Arms manager, Christopher Parkes, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”
Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.
Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as well as on the Wetherspoon app.