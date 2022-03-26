Peterborough pubs hosting 12-day real ale festival

The College Arms and Draper's Arms real ale festival starts on March 30

The College Arms in Broadway and The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate, as well as The George Hotel in Market Place, Whittlesey, will each host the festival from Wednesday (30th) to April 10.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy. There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Draper's Arms in Cowgate

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

The beers will be priced at £2.10 a pint.

The Draper’s Arms manager, Christopher Parkes, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”

Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.

The College Arms, Broadway