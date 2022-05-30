A chain of Peterborough pubs are offering pints for free today, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

Greene King - which has five pubs in Peterborough and one in nearby Spalding - is handing out one free pint to every customer on 30 May.

However, the deal comes with one important rule to remember.

Punters heading to the bar should quote “1952” to bar staff when they place an order to take advantage of the deal.

The ‘code word’ was chosen specifically because it marks the year when the Queen took to the throne for the first time.

The pub chain is allowing customers to claim their first pint for free and they need to be over 18 years of age.

Originally the offer said customers could buy their beer for just 6p, the same price when the Queen was coronated.

Pub bosses backtracked after they realised it was not an offer they could promote under licensing laws.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “Our pub and brewery teams are so excited to be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a variety of events this week.

“One of the ideas we had was for a promotion in 400 of our managed pubs where customers could buy one pint each of Greene King IPA for 6p today – the same price it was in 1952. We thought this was a great way to celebrate this remarkable occasion and we’ve been thrilled at the response from customers.

“However, we have some good news for everyone, which is that we will now be giving the Jubilee first pint of Greene King IPA away free of charge today, as we now understand it’s not permissible under the licensing act to charge the 6p.

“Just remember to use the keyword ‘1952’ and check whether your local pub is running the offer plus further details at greeneking-pubs.co.uk/my-local. Cheers everyone.”

Which Greene King pubs are in Peterborough?