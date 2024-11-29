Peterborough pub to open its doors as a community hub this winter

The Limetree Pub in Paston is open seven days a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough pub has opened its doors to residents as a community hub this winter.

The Limetree on Paston Lane, which is run by David and Marie Mitchell, has said that are all are welcome to come and enjoy the pub’s warmth and hospitality, regardless of if they intend to buy anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “When clearing the leaves in the morning, the pub was freezing and I remembered what I heard someone say recently.

The Lime Tree at Paston Lane.

"It’s cheaper to come for a couple of pints in here where it’s warm than to put the gas on every day to sit inside and I thought, what an awfully upsetting but true thing.

"Energy bills have soared recently which has brought on the whole ‘Cost of Living Crisis.’ We all deserve to be warm and dry without the worry of the cost.

"Just as we did last Christmas, our doors are open seven days a week. We’ve got a lovely clean, dry and warm pub which we want to push into a community hub not just a pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have plenty of space with heating all through the pub. We want it to be somewhere you can walk into, always see a familiar face and where it’s warm enough you don’t have to leave your coat on.

“You don’t even have to buy a pint - bring a flask of tea or coffee and a sandwich if that’s what you want. Anything to bring yourself a bit of comfort. We have the televisions on, the heating on and you'll always get a warm welcome.”

The Limetree is open between 12pm and 11pm on weed days as well as 11am to 1am on Saturdays and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.