Peterborough city centre bar and music venue gets the go-ahead

Plans for the transformation of a disused restaurant in Peterborough’s historic Westgate Arcade to a bar and music venue have moved a step closer.

City council planners have approved the alternative use of the former Ralphy’s vegan restaurant site proposed by Richard Fincham of Air & Paradise Ltd, who plans to operate a bar and performing arts/music venue to be called “33 1/3”

Describing the site as “in a prime location, and a lovely premises” he says his intends to create “a decent, high quality, ‘mature’, yet slightly quirky bar and music venue, holding a variety of different nights and playing a variety of music.”

He adds: “I want it to have a certain style and edge, and for it to attract people with strong music interests, so some meeting and networking can also happen as well. I will also give young people (young adults) opportunity to showcase their skills. Therefore I see this being more than just a bar with some music.”

The planned site in Westgate Arcade for the new 33 1/3 Bar & Performing Arts Venue

Supporting the venture, a council planning officer pointed out that: “The change of use would promote additional night time economy to this section of the city centre as well as bring the unit back into use from its vacant state, with benefits of creating an additional performance venue for the residents and the community of performance artists.

"The reusing of the unit would offer additional interests and contribute to the active frontage of the area, particularly in the evenings when the area is accessible but the commercial units are closed. Additional footfall would help the area feel more secure and vibrant.”

Mr Fincham has also applied to the city council for a premises licence to operate 12pm-12am, Tuesday to Sunday.