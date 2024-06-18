Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed takeaway would be the second Sam's in the city centre.

Plans have been submitted to create a new takeaway in Peterborough city centre.

The takeaway would be located at Walker House on 33 Westgate and a separate application for new signage has revealed that the premises will be called Sam’s; ‘The Home of Great Tasting Chicken.’

There is another Sam’s located at 333 Lincoln Road.

The proposed look of the property on Westgate.

Floor plans indicate that the restaurant is set to include 11 tables.

The planned development will now be considered by the council. It is located next to Westgate Galleria, which currently houses a taxi office operated by King Carz, however, a new hotel on its upper floors has been approved for future.