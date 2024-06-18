New city centre takeaway planned in Peterborough city centre next to new hotel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans have been submitted to create a new takeaway in Peterborough city centre.
The takeaway would be located at Walker House on 33 Westgate and a separate application for new signage has revealed that the premises will be called Sam’s; ‘The Home of Great Tasting Chicken.’
There is another Sam’s located at 333 Lincoln Road.
Floor plans indicate that the restaurant is set to include 11 tables.
The planned development will now be considered by the council. It is located next to Westgate Galleria, which currently houses a taxi office operated by King Carz, however, a new hotel on its upper floors has been approved for future.
Gujjar Investments Ltd was told it could open a 34-bed hotel in the building as well as adding a fourth floor and rear extension in October last year.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00497/FUL.