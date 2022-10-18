The Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm

An extensive internal refurbishment scheme has been drawn up for an historic country pub near Peterborough.

The alterations – which require planning and listed building consent – are designed to improve the Fitzwilliam Arms, in the village of Marholm, to secure its future and maintain the condition of the building.

Mitchells and Butlers, who own the pub and restaurant and are part of the Vintage Inns chain, have applied to Peterborough City Council for permission to replace external doors, internal alterations, external lighting and installation of new freezer room.

The application says the proposals affecting the listed building itself are simply decorative in nature, or involve minor fit out items that do not physically affect the fabric of the building.

Refurbishment planned includes removal of screens in the bar and bar dining area, which were added as part of works in 2000 and 2010.

The bar will also be changed, new timber flooring and tiled flooring will be added as well as replacement of carpets and cleaning of stone fag/quarry tile floors as part of ongoing maintenance.

Bosses also want to refurbishment the toilets, redecorate the venue, add a new external freezer to maintain and improve the standards of the food offer and add new external lighting for im proved ambience to the outside.

