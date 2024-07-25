Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bull Pub in Newborough has been closed since February.

Hopes have been raised that The Bull pub in Newborough is set to reopen next month.

The, which is listed as an asset of community value, closed suddenly in February and the pub placed up for sale.

The moratorium period, which would have allowed interested community groups to express their interest and then prepare a bid, passed without any expressions of interest, however owners Stonegate have issued a positive update.

The Bull Pub on Guntons Road in Newborough.

A reopening date as early as August 2 has been suggested.

Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor Mark Ormston said: “I have been informed, subject to agreements being signed, that The Bull is hoping to reopen in early August.

“I hope this is viewed as positive news by many in Newborough and beyond. I, for one, very much hope the above comes to fruition and look forward to supporting our village pub.

“The brewery has informed me, that they have chased their contractors concerning the grounds maintenance and we can expect action on this shortly.”

Stonegate added: “Our Regional Manager, Colin Hardy has confirmed that he hopes that the pub will re-open on August 2.

“There has been a delay as we were waiting for some documents and some checks to be completed at the premises to ensure we have the relevant certificates so that the pub is compliant (called Pub Safe).