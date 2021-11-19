Five-course dinner with MasterChef finalist Santosh Shah in Peterborough
Peterborough’s Gurkha Durbaar restaurant is working with MasterChef finalist Santosh Shah on a five-course dinner next month.
Just 90 tickets are available for the special event at the city centre Nepalese restaurant on Broadway on December 19.
Tickets cost £50 and include a glass of champagne on arrival.
“It’s an early Christmas present for food lovers in Peterborough, ” said Prem Devkota at Gurkha Durbaar.
“We have wanted to do something with Santosh for quite some time but he is just so busy since appearing on MasterChef last year.
“We have kept it quite exclusive with just 90 tickets,” he added. “Santosh will be overseeing the five-course menu and he will be cooking his own Nepalese goat curry, which he cooked for the MasterChef judges.”
To book a place call the restaurant on 01733 344144.
It will be the Nepalese chef’s second visit to Peterborough after appearing at a fundraising event at the 2020 World Buffet restaurant in New Road earlier this month.