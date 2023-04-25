​The Yard, at The Chubby Castor, in Castor, opens for the summer at lunchtime on Friday – and will be open all weekends and Bank Holidays, subject to the weather of course.

Chef Patron Adebola Adeshina, who has just celebrated five years at The Chubby Castor, introduced The Yard last summer, developing the open space behind the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is now extra seating, some of which is under cover, more heaters and more raised beds growing herbs and vegetables used in the dishes.

They Yard at The Chubby Castor

It offers a much less formal atmosphere than the Michelin rated fine dining restaurant indoors in the historic thatched roofed Listed Building, while a million miles from your average pub garden.

"We have based the menu on last year’s offering – keeping dishes that went well, dropping some others and adding some new ones but the format is still the same – some snacks, small plates and big plates depending on what customers want,” says Ade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look out for barbecued octopus, grilled ribeye steak, spatchcocked chicken, monkfish cassoulet, crab quiche and more.

"And we are a little more spaced out in the garden this year, more seating but things are spread out. Plus we have added even more raised bed to grow more. We still place a lot of emphasis on sustainability and provenance of ingredients.

"And it adds something different to what is offered in the restaurant; The Yard is much more relaxed for people who like to eat and drink outside.”

Check opening times and book at www.chubbycastor.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad