The Yard at The Chubby Castor

The Chubby Castor, a Michelin Guide rated fine dining restaurant in the old Fitzwilliam Arms at Castor, will be welcoming its first customers in The Yard, a new al fresco dining area at lunchtime.

With seating for around 50, it is a more casual experience than inside the stunning Grade 2 Listed thatch roofed former pub, where set, a la carte and tasting menus are the norm.

And it has come about because of chef-patron Adebola Adeshina's love of being outdoors to cook and eat - and requests from customers tired of pub beer gardens.

Ade said: "My love of nature and being outdoors has grown since opening the Chubby Castor four years ago. I first started growing a small amount of produce myself, in the garden behind the restaurant shortly after opening, which increased my passion for growing my own ingredients, which is every chef's dream.

"At the Yard, 70 per cent of our vegetables and herbs will be homegrown and we use local suppliers where possible, which means that produce we use is seasonal and has low mileage."

He added: "Sustainability is at the heart of our approach to modern British cooking. We care about the provenance, sourcing and ethics of the ingredients we use and we believe that food that has been raised correctly, grown responsibly and sourced locally, wherever possible, heightens the enjoyment of our guests and the planet as a whole."

The seating at the rear of the restaurant (there is a separate terrace at the front) is split either side of the new outdoor kitchen and bar, with some under cover and some exposed. There are outdoor heaters, although it is a Spring through to early Autumn option, open Friday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm, from today.

And it has its own menu with nibbles, light bits, mains including steak, chicken pasta and fish dishes, afternoon tea and a roast on Sundays.

There is no need to book and those wanting a drink, a snack or a full meal will be made welcome.

