Peterborough pubgoers will be able to step up to the oche and play digital darts at a city centre pub later this summer.

O’Neill’s, in Broadway, plans to install four oches in a dedicated Arrowsmiths area of the pub.

There would also be a new fixed seating section and new access doors.

Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, which operates O’Neill’s, has applied to the city council’s licensing department for alterations to its current licence, applicable from the beginning of August.

Peterborough's O'Neill's in Broadway

Arrowsmiths’ electronic boards have been cropping up in O’Neill’s pub since 2022.

Customers can book a booth, prices vary, where they can eat, drink and play darts – and the electronic boards add up all the numbers for you, so you don't have to worry about maths on your night out.