Digital darts coming to a Peterborough city centre pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
O’Neill’s, in Broadway, plans to install four oches in a dedicated Arrowsmiths area of the pub.
There would also be a new fixed seating section and new access doors.
Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, which operates O’Neill’s, has applied to the city council’s licensing department for alterations to its current licence, applicable from the beginning of August.
Arrowsmiths’ electronic boards have been cropping up in O’Neill’s pub since 2022.
Customers can book a booth, prices vary, where they can eat, drink and play darts – and the electronic boards add up all the numbers for you, so you don't have to worry about maths on your night out.
To keep it interesting, there’s a range of fun games and challenges that go way beyond standard darts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.