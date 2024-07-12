Celebrate 30 years of The Cherry House - with 30 per cent off your meal!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And with a loyal customer base to thank Andrew is marking the occasion with 30 per cent off throughout August at the Church Street restaurant.
Wednesday to Friday, lunch and dinner guests can enjoy a special Table D’Hote menu Andrew has put together. Starters include a cream of courgette, lemon and thyme soup and homemade pork and prune terrine; mains include grilled fillet of salmon on saffron mash, roast breast of barbary duck on cavolo nero and Dutch calves liver on a colcannon with a rich red onion gravy.
Andrew puts his longevity down to loving the job and the restaurant’s success to continuing to do what it does best.
"We have a loyal customer base and are always building on that by sticking to what we set out to do when we opened 30 years ago.
"Of course little things have changed but our fixed price menu has always worked which is why we stick with it. Customers know they can come back and have something different than before but can be assured of the quality of what we put on the menu and the cost.
"And I still love what I am doing, and enjoy the pressure of a busy Friday or Saturday night or our Sunday lunch service.
"It becomes part of your social life, customers become friends over the years.”
Check out the menu at www.cherryhouserestaurant.co.uk