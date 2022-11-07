News you can trust since 1948
A sneak peek at Peterborough’s new Japanese restaurant

Still hidden from view behind whitewashed windows, this computer generated video gives a first glimpse inside the stunning new Japanese restaurant coming to Peterborough city centre.

By Brad Barnes
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 10:47am

Katana is currently taking shape in Broadway – next to New Theatre – and could be open by the end of this month.

In the meantime, the team behind the Pan-Asian sensation – a “stylish, stunning, high-end’ restaurant, which the city has never seen before” – have released this video to show Peterborough foodies what is coming .

“Here’s the first reveal - a sneak peek of what our finished restaurant will look like,” they revealed in a new social media post.

Images showing how Katana will look

"Get ready Peterborough - a touch of Mayfair will be right on your doorstep.

“Traditional Teppanyaki cuisine, a sushi bar, wine and saki taster menus as well as live music for weekend entertainment - all this and more coming to you soon,”

A late night licence application has been submitted to the city council. Read more here

The site of the Katana restaurant on Broadway, Peterborough
