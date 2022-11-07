A sneak peek at Peterborough’s new Japanese restaurant
Still hidden from view behind whitewashed windows, this computer generated video gives a first glimpse inside the stunning new Japanese restaurant coming to Peterborough city centre.
Katana is currently taking shape in Broadway – next to New Theatre – and could be open by the end of this month.
In the meantime, the team behind the Pan-Asian sensation – a “stylish, stunning, high-end’ restaurant, which the city has never seen before” – have released this video to show Peterborough foodies what is coming .
“Here’s the first reveal - a sneak peek of what our finished restaurant will look like,” they revealed in a new social media post.
"Get ready Peterborough - a touch of Mayfair will be right on your doorstep.
“Traditional Teppanyaki cuisine, a sushi bar, wine and saki taster menus as well as live music for weekend entertainment - all this and more coming to you soon,”
A late night licence application has been submitted to the city council.