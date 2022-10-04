Katana opening date: 'Stylish' city centre Japanese restaurant makes licence bid - with bottomless brunches
A new city centre Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar in Peterborough has moved a step closer.
Work is under way behind whitewashed windows to fit out a former charity shop in Broadway to become home to Katana.
The Japanese restaurant, which has sister restaurants in Spalding and Grantham, will located next to the New Theatre.
A licence application for the venue has now been submitted to the city council, outlining proposed opening hours from 12 noon until 3am.
The restaurant is described as a ‘Japanese teppanyaki restaurant incorporating a high end cocktail bar’.
Recruitment for the ‘stylish, stunning, high-end’ restaurant, which the city has never seen before’ is also under way.
The job ads describe Katana as a ‘very artistic and contemporary lounge’ and fine dining restaurant’.
Bosses say it has a ‘beautiful, uniquely designed space’ with bespoke tableware and Pan Asian street food from Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Korean and Indian delicacies.
The menu choices include a tasting menu with wine pairing, whisky flights, bottomless brunch on weekends with live music and themed night dinners.
The venue also has a bar offering cocktails, an extensive wine list and international spirits focusing on single malts and Japanese whiskies along with the largest wine lists in the city.
No opening date has been made public yet, although it is expected to welcome its first customers next month.