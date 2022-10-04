Katana is taking shape in the former charity shop on Broadway in Peterborough city centre.

Work is under way behind whitewashed windows to fit out a former charity shop in Broadway to become home to Katana.

The Japanese restaurant, which has sister restaurants in Spalding and Grantham, will located next to the New Theatre.

A licence application for the venue has now been submitted to the city council, outlining proposed opening hours from 12 noon until 3am.

The restaurant is described as a ‘Japanese teppanyaki restaurant incorporating a high end cocktail bar’.

Recruitment for the ‘stylish, stunning, high-end’ restaurant, which the city has never seen before’ is also under way.

The job ads describe Katana as a ‘very artistic and contemporary lounge’ and fine dining restaurant’.

Bosses say it has a ‘beautiful, uniquely designed space’ with bespoke tableware and Pan Asian street food from Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Korean and Indian delicacies.

The menu choices include a tasting menu with wine pairing, whisky flights, bottomless brunch on weekends with live music and themed night dinners.

The venue also has a bar offering cocktails, an extensive wine list and international spirits focusing on single malts and Japanese whiskies along with the largest wine lists in the city.