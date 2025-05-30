Nursery in Peterborough is rated one of best in the East of England

“Our team are thrilled to be recognised for their hard work and dedication”

Parents have rated Jungle Tots Day Nursery in Peterborough as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,427 early years settings in the region.

The top 20 nurseries in East of England have each received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, based on reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Jungle Tots Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in East of England! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning. We hope these awards give parents that much-needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Rachel Hughes, manager of Jungle Tots Day Nursery, based in Bretton, said: “We are over the moon to be receiving this amazing award for the 3rd year in a row.

“Our ethos is to have happy, stimulated and active children along with engaged parents and passionate staff and I feel we are achieving this.

“Our team are thrilled to be recognised for their hard work and dedication to the children that attend our nursery.

“Jungle Tots has grown so much over the last 5 years and we are all proud to be a part of the Jungle Tots family.”

To see reviews for Jungle Tots Day Nursery, visit the day nurseries website.