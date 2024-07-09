Families seeking 15 hours of funded childcare in September must apply by 31st August deadline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme was developed by the UK government to help support working families.

Families with young children aged 9 to 23 months who wish to claim their 15 hours of funded childcare for September 2024 must apply before the 31st of August deadline.

This is part of a scheme introduced by the UK Government to help better provide support and flexibility to working families through improved access to high-quality childcare.

There are specific eligibility criteria that families must meet to qualify for this government funding, which can be viewed below:

· Employment – Both parents are required to be working and earning at least the National Minimum Wage or Living Wage for 16 hours a week. This also applies to a single parent household and those who are self-employed.

· Income Limit – Each parent’s income must total less than £100,000 per year

· Age of the Child – The child’s age must be between 9 and 23 months as of 31st August 2024.

Applying for funded childcare is a straightforward process. Those applying should have their National Insurance number (or Unique Taxpayer Reference if self-employed), child’s birth certificate reference number and details of any benefits or government support you receive to hand.

· Submit the application form - Families will need to visit the Gov.uk website and complete the application form by the 31st August deadline.

· Receive your code – Following the approval of the application form, you will receive your code. This should be presented to your chosen childcare provider whilst registering the child.

· Reconfirmation - Families should be aware that this code will need to be reconfirmed every three months to ensure you maintain your entitlement.

It’s strongly recommended that families apply for funded childcare early, at least six weeks before the deadline. This will help to avoid any issues and to ensure your code arrives in time.